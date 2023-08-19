Missing Nashville couple on vacation in Alaska found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday, August 18, two hikers located Jonas Bare, one of the Tennessee residents who went missing in Alaska, on a trail near Chena Hot Springs Resort.

Bare was uninjured, and he told troopers he left Cynthia Hovespian, the other missing person who was with him, to find help. Shortly after troopers found Bare, Hovespian was located about 3 miles away from the resort.

Hovespian and Bare were missing for more than six days.

On August 12, the Fairbanks Police Department requested assistance from the Alaska State Troopers on a missing persons case because both Bare and Hovespian were visiting Alaska and had not made their return flight or contacted family.

FPD later located their luggage at the Fairbanks accomodations, and Alaska troopers found their car later that night. The search involved UAS, ATVs, professional search and rescue teams, and K9 teams.

Bare, Hovespian and the rescue teams returned safely to Chena Hot Springs Resort around 8:40 p.m. Friday night.