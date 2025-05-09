Tennessee schools report high measles vaccination rates, but preschool protection raises concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Measles, a deadly virus once eliminated in the U.S., has seen a concerning resurgence.

I looked into how well students in our area school districts are protected against the virus and found encouraging vaccination rates, though experts warn about gaps in protection among younger children.

"Measles is really contagious. It's probably our second most contagious virus behind smallpox," said Dr. Buddy Creech.

The once-distant threat is now in our backyard, with Tennessee confirming six cases this year while national numbers exceed 1,000.

"Measles is not a walk in the park. It needs to be avoided if it all possible, and we have a very safe and effective vaccine to do that," Creech said.

Most area school districts report high immunity levels. For last school year in Nashville, state data shows 94.8% of school-age children received the MMR vaccine.

Wilson County also reported 94.8% vaccination rates.

Williamson County numbers show 92% received the MMR vaccine last year, but district leaders report higher numbers this year with approximately 94% of students vaccinated.

"That gives us a lot of encouragement. We may not see widespread school-based outbreaks except maybe smaller private schools or other schools where those numbers are lower," Creech said.

While school districts reflect good immunization levels, Dr. Creech said immunity in the younger generation is a bigger question mark.

"We have high vaccination in schools, but in preschools and early toddler years those rates have fallen substantially," Creech said. "Now what we're worried about is the sibling of those school children or preschool outbreaks where measles has its most dangerous complication."

In the exam room, Dr. Creech knows these numbers don't resonate as much with parents as the health of their child does.

"One out of every five or six children who are infected with measles will be hospitalized. That's an enormously high number," Creech said. "Parents would do well to think about that decision with this new information. Is it still safe to not be vaccinated against measles? As a pediatric physician and infectious disease physician, I can really say it's not safe."

Dr. Creech encourages families with children who are not vaccinated with the MMR vaccine to speak with their pediatrician about getting vaccinated. He warns that once falling ill with measles, it's an illness that can follow a child for years in the future.

