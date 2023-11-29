Tennessee sees record number of business filings in the third quarter of 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent report shows a record high number for new business filings in the third quarter of 2023 in Tennessee.

During the third quarter alone, more than 19,300 new entities filed in the state. That filing marked the highest for a third quarter in the 25 year history data has been collected.

Davidson and Shelby counties saw the largest number of filings during this period. Over the past year, the state has filed more than 77,500 new businesses. This in turn leads to jobs, personal income and state revenue growth.

The report comes from Secretary of State Tre Hargett who said “We’ve had all-time filing records in each quarter of 2023. Significantly by a welcoming business environment of lower taxes, reasonable regulation, and responsible fiscal management.”

Other experts said the record number shows the economy here in Tennessee remains healthy and that we should continue to see strong growth in employment and income moving forward.