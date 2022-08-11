Tennessee selects new Attorney General with Slatery bowing out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Supreme Court picked Jonathan Skrmetti to take over the state's legal helm.

He will take the seat Sept. 1, once Herbert Slatery III retires from the position.

"The Court has made an excellent choice in Jonathan Skrmetti,” Slatery said. "The Justices recognized Jonathan’s dedication to public service, his hands-on leadership experience in this Office, and his outstanding legal pedigree. Significant matters like antitrust and opioids are complex and take many years to resolve. It will be gratifying to pass the baton to Jonathan, who as Chief Deputy saw the initiation of some of these cases, and steer them toward resolution as Attorney General and Reporter."

Skrmetti is a familiar face, being that he has served as chief counsel to Gov. Bill Lee since last year.

“Mr. Skrmetti has dedicated the majority of his career to public service and has the breadth of experience and vision necessary to lead the Attorney General’s office for the next eight years,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “He is an accomplished attorney with a deep understanding of Tennessee government and our judicial system.”

Skrmetti is a graduate of Harvard Law School, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy. He earned undergraduate degrees from both the University of Oxford (England) and George Washington University. He is a member of the Tennessee Bar Association, Federalist Society for Law & Public Policy, and the Memphis Bar Foundation.

He currently lives in Franklin with his family.

