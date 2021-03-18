Tennessee Senate advances bill removing permit requirements to carry firearms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would allow most adults 21 and older to carry firearms — concealed or openly — without a license that now requires a background check and training.

The proposal must now pass the House, which is likely in the GOP-dominant chamber.

GOP Gov. Bill Lee has backed the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

Republican senators on Thursday tweaked the original bill to ban those who had been convicted of stalking or driving under the influence from being able to carry a firearm. Those who had been hospitalized or judicially committed in a mental institution would also be banned.