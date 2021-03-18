Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Tennessee Senate advances bill removing permit requirements to carry firearms

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE photo
AM COLE PERMITLESS CARRY BILL VO.transfer_frame_32.jpeg
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 18:20:02-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has advanced legislation that would allow most adults 21 and older to carry firearms — concealed or openly — without a license that now requires a background check and training.

The proposal must now pass the House, which is likely in the GOP-dominant chamber.

GOP Gov. Bill Lee has backed the bill and is expected to sign it into law.

Republican senators on Thursday tweaked the original bill to ban those who had been convicted of stalking or driving under the influence from being able to carry a firearm. Those who had been hospitalized or judicially committed in a mental institution would also be banned.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast