Tennessee Senate passes bill requiring fetal remains to be buried, cremated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/AP) — The Tennessee Senate has passed a bill that would require medical providers to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions. The bill is now headed to Gov. Bill Lee's desk for signature.

The bill passed 27 – 6 during Wednesday’s vote in the Senate. The Tennessee House advanced the legislation two days ago.

The Bill just passed. 27 for 6 against @NC5 pic.twitter.com/AmPJB78oSp — Kyle Horan (@KyleHoranNC5) April 21, 2021

Now there’s a small protest happening outside the senate chamber. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/iDzTcCdVsm — Kyle Horan (@KyleHoranNC5) April 21, 2021

It would require either the woman having the abortion or the healthcare facility to pay for the handling of the process.

The proposal has sparked criticism among reproductive rights advocates, who argue such measures are unnecessary and would stigmatize a legally available procedure. Representatives from Planned Parenthood have said they strongly opposed the measure. They believe it's meant to cause shame for women seeking an abortion.

However, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Tim Rudd of Murfreesboro, said he's trying to create a process to treat aborted fetuses with dignity. According to the bill, medical providers must dispose of fetal remains from surgical abortions by cremation or burial and cover the costs of the disposal.

At least 10 other states have enacted similar requirements, though legal challenges persist.