Tennessee Senator Brian Kelsey pleads not guilty in alleged campaign finance conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmaker Brian Kelsey turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Nashville on Monday.

The Republican state senator from Germantown faced a federal judge and pleaded not guilty.

In October, he was charged in a five-count federal indictment, accused in a conspiracy to steer illegal contributions into accounts used to finance his unsuccessful run for Congress in 2016.

Kelsey was released after surrendering his passport and now awaits his next court date.