Tennessee Senator Brian Kelsey pleads not guilty in alleged campaign finance conspiracy

briankelsey.org
State Sen. Brian Kelsey
Posted at 9:49 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 22:49:56-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee lawmaker Brian Kelsey turned himself in to U.S. Marshals in Nashville on Monday.

The Republican state senator from Germantown faced a federal judge and pleaded not guilty.

In October, he was charged in a five-count federal indictment, accused in a conspiracy to steer illegal contributions into accounts used to finance his unsuccessful run for Congress in 2016.

Read more: State senator, social club operator indicted for campaign finance conspiracy

Kelsey was released after surrendering his passport and now awaits his next court date.

