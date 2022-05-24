Watch
Tennessee Senators, Congressmen react to Texas elementary school shooting

APTOPIX Texas School Shooting
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Law enforcement personnel stand outside Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
APTOPIX Texas School Shooting
Posted at 4:43 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 17:49:04-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Congressmen and Senators reacted Tuesday afternoon after a gunman killed 14 kids and one teacher at a Texas elementary school.

Police said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the shooting Tuesday night.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood, took to Twitter to express her condolences to those involved.

Sen Bill Hagerty expressed similar emotions to Blackburn.

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, questioned when the legislation would take place to address the issue.

Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, lambasted Republicans for their response to the shooting.

This is a breaking news. This will continue to be updated.

