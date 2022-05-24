Tennessee Senators, Congressmen react to Texas elementary school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Congressmen and Senators reacted Tuesday afternoon after a gunman killed 14 kids and one teacher at a Texas elementary school.

Police said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. President Joe Biden is expected to speak about the shooting Tuesday night.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Brentwood, took to Twitter to express her condolences to those involved.

Horrified and heartbroken to learn of the significant loss of life in the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Please join me in lifting their loved ones up in prayer.



Sen Bill Hagerty expressed similar emotions to Blackburn.

The horrible news out of Uvalde, Texas, is gut-wrenching. 14 innocent and precious lives lost—it’s unspeakable. We pray for this school. We pray for the families. We pray for this community. And we pray for our Nation. https://t.co/3p38SXGVBS — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) May 24, 2022

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Nashville, questioned when the legislation would take place to address the issue.

This is just gut-wrenching. Another school targeted in a mass shooting. More innocent children lost. More grieving families who will never hug their children again.



What will it take for Republicans to support ANY measure to stop the senseless gun violence in America? https://t.co/Fj04iEkmly — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) May 24, 2022

Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, lambasted Republicans for their response to the shooting.

