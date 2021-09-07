Tennessee sets record for COVID hospitalizations for 7th straight day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has set another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Tuesday marked the seventh straight day of record high COVID hospitalizations across the state.

According to overnight data from the Tennessee Department of Health, 3,693 patients are now hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 1,034 are in the ICU and 723 are on ventilators.

TDH

The number of pediatric hospitalizations is now at 67, with 20 ICU patients and 16 ventilated patients.

TDH

On Monday, Vanderbilt Health shared a graphic showing the difference in COVID-19 hospitalizations for vaccinated/unvaccinated patients. Of total hospitalizations over a 7-day period, only 13% are among those who are fully vaccinated. Only 8% of ICU patients are fully vaccinated and none of those requiring ventilators are fully vaccinated.

Vanderbilt Health

Before this record influx of COVID patients, the previous record was set back in January.