Tennessee SPCA event honors first responders while finding homes for dogs in need

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dog lovers and car enthusiasts enjoyed the best of both worlds in Brentwood Saturday morning. The Tennessee SPCA and Musik Stadt Porsche Club of America joined forces for a dog adoption event.

Those who weren't quite ready to adopt yet could still support the SPCA through a silent auction or donate supplies like food and leashes for the Humphreys County Humane Society.

Attendees also enjoyed live music and food from the Smokey Dawggs food truck.

Organizers took time to recognize Brentwood Police Department and Fire & Rescue Department first responders on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"It's good to give dogs homes and to do it on a day like today when we can remember the country coming together after that event 20 years ago- it's been a really good day for all of us here," said Service Manager for Porsche of Nashville, Al Fortunato. "We've just been real blessed to be a part of it and we're happy that we're able to give some dogs some homes."

In total nine dogs were adopted during the event.