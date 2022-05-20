Tennessee Special Olympics gearing up for summer games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Special Olympics Tennessee will host its summer games this weekend in Nashville.

This is the first time the games will have happened since 2019. More than 600 athletes will participate at Lipscomb University, Lipscomb Academy and Centennial Sportsplex.

"We’re so excited to be back for the first time in three years,” said Sean Stake, vice president of sports for Special Olympics Tennessee. "Our athletes, coaches, volunteers and sponsors are thrilled to finally be back. The athletes have waited a long time and have worked hard to show off their skills to compete against their peers at this year’s games."

Opening ceremonies for the event will happen May 20 from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. at Allen Arena on the Lipscomb University campus. The event will feature a processional of participating athletes, awards and an encouragement speech from Super Bowl champion quarterback Trent Dilfer.

During the event, athletes will be competing in bocce, powerlifting, swimming, tennis, track and volleyball.

Competitions will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.