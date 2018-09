NASHVILLE, Tenn. - It’s that time of year again: the Tennessee State Fair officially gets underway Friday.

The annual event runs from September 6 until September 16. This year’s theme, “Heart of Tennessee,” celebrates the importance of agriculture, creative arts and entertainment.

Once again, there’s no shortage of activities this year, beginning with tonight’s Music City Monster Mayhem Truck Show.

Fairgoers can also expect a wide variety of great food – including copious amounts of deep-fried, edible wonders – and more than 30 rides.

Tickets for adults are $8, $6 for kids and $6 for seniors (55+). Children two-years-old and younger get in for free.

