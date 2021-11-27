Tennessee State Library and Archives helps uncover family stories

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you've ever wanted to learn more about your family tree, there is a free opportunity to comb through state archives with the help of experts.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives is hosting its Family History Day at 9:30 a.m. November 27. Guests will need to sign up beforehand here.

The Library and Archives has a wide variety of materials dating back to the 1700s, like bible records, family charts, wills, city directories, marriage records and so much more.

There will be two presentations, an introduction to the Library & Archives’ genealogical research collections followed by a Genetic Genealogy presentation.

Families will learn how to use DNA test results to expand their family tree and solve family mysteries.

The reading room will open with staff and volunteers to help guests trace family history.

If you plan to attend, you're encouraged to bring any information you have like names, dates and places to get started.

The massive collection holds records from all 95 counties in the state.

Staff say this is the perfect time to uncover untold stories and a piece of history during a holiday season that revolves around reconnecting with loved ones.

"I think it's really enriching for families to know where they came from and how their ancestors lived. Not just placing them on dates, but understanding how they worked, lived and what they went through, what they saw in history and how they were a part of history," said public services librarian Trent Hanner.

