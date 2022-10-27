Tennessee State Library and Archives to celebrate Family History Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've ever wanted to learn more about your family tree, there is a free opportunity this weekend to comb through state archives with the help of experts. You can register here.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives is hosting Family History Day this Saturday, October 29 starting at 9:30 a.m.

Staff will help families sort through a wide variety of materials dating back to the 1700s like bible records, family charts, wills and marriage records.

If you plan to attend, you're encouraged to bring any information you have like names, dates and places to get started. The massive collection holds records from all 95 counties in the state.

Staff said this is the perfect time to uncover untold stories and a piece of history during a holiday season that revolves around reconnecting with loved ones.

Although the event is free, reservations are required due to limited seating.