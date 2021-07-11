Tennessee State Library & Archives launch 'Second Saturday Tours'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With everything reopen the Tennessee State Library wants you to come explore the new facility. Saturday was the first so-called "Second Saturday Tours".

From now through October the library will give guided tours of the new building on the second Saturday of each month.

The tour includes access to the state's archives and offers interactive exhibits.

"We have a lot of material before Tennessee became a state, as well as after statehood, and we're collecting well into the future too," said Director of Public Services for the Tennessee State Library & Archives, Gordon Belt.

The library has tons of old photographs, newspapers, and genealogical records on hand.

Tours are free and begin every hour on the hour starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. The building is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N. on the northeast corner of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Nashville.