Tennessee State Library & Archives offers help collecting documents needed for REAL ID

Beginning May 7, all Tennesseans are required to have a REAL ID, or other approved federally issued ID, to enter certain Federal buildings and to board commercial flights.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the deadline to apply for a REAL ID quickly approaches, the Tennessee State Library & Archives announced it continues offering document support for citizens needing proof of identification to obtain their REAL ID.

Tennesseans seeking certified copies of their marriage records before 1974 can obtain these documents through the Library & Archives.

These can be used as proof of identification during the REAL ID application process.

“The Library & Archives continues to serve as a valuable resource for those needing access to vital records,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are proud to help Tennesseans get their REAL ID, and we urge those needing assistance to contact us today.”

Beginning May 7, all Tennesseans are required to have a REAL ID or other approved federally issued ID, such as a passport, to enter certain Federal buildings, military bases, and nuclear power plants, or to board commercial flights within the United States.

