Tennessee State Museum celebrates dedication of 'Bill Haslam Center'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State Museum celebrated a big honor for a former Tennessee politician.

On Wednesday, a ceremony to officially dedicate the building as the "Bill Haslam Center" was held to honor Haslam's contribution to the preservation of state history.

Haslam was the 49th governor of Tennessee and played a large role in fundraising to support the building of the new site, which opened in 2018.

Several politicians spoke about Haslam's lasting impact on the state's political future during the ceremony.

"Now that I am in the role I am as governor, I know what his eight years of service meant to our state. The evidence of his impact is all around us," said Gov. Bill Lee.

The event also included a performance by the Belmont University Bluegrass Ensemble.