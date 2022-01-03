Tennessee State Museum offering crafting classes this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If your New Year’s Resolution included getting crafty or learning something new, the Tennessee State Museum is ready to help.

This month the museum is launching a workshop series with courses in jewelry making, printmaking, and rug hooking. The workshops will be led by top artists in their fields and all skill levels are welcomed.

Morgan Byrn, the public programs manager at the Tennessee State Museum, said she hopes the new classes will help welcome new visitors.

"A lot of people just know us as the Tennessee State Museum and as a house of history but we really want to encourage people of all backgrounds and all interests to come to the museum because we don’t just have history here, we have art, we have science, all kinds of things," Byrn said.

The cost to sign up for each class is $110 and each workshop lasts six hours. Each class has room for 15 people. Byrn says the small class size allows for social distancing and more one-on-one time with the instructor.

"It's just a fun way to really start off the new year with those creative juices and just getting a bit of art into your life," Byrn said.

The dates for the workshops are as follow:

-Introduction to Rug Hooking with Cass Gannaway, January 8, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

-Introduction to Jewelry Making with Nancie Roark, January 15, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

-Introduction to Printmaking with Ashley Seay, January 22, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Right now the museum is also showcasing the ‘Best of Tennessee Craft’ exhibit which includes 75 craft artworks. The exhibit will be on display until February 20th.