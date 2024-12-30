Watch Now
Tennessee State Parks holds First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking to head outdoors on New Year's Day?

Tennessee State Parks is holding First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day, with free guided hikes, led by park rangers.

These hikes are available for all ages and abilities and range from easy walks to strenuous excursions, and they can be a great way to meet New Year’s resolutions to be more active.

Details about the First Day Hikes, listed by park, can be found here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

