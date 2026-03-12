Tennessee State Parks offering free guided hike experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesee State Parks want you to get outside and experience all the natural beauty Tennessee has to offer.

Tennessee State Parks will host Spring Hikes on Saturday, March 21, the second of the parks’ series of Signature Hikes throughout the year.

The Spring Hikes are guided by park staff who can point to natural, cultural, and historical features of the parks. A detailed list of parks offering the hikes can be found here.

The Spring Hikes are free, and the degree of difficulty can range from moderate to difficult to strenuous, depending on the park. Hikes can be short or all-day excursions. It’s an opportunity for park visitors to learn more about their favorite parks or discover new parks. It’s also an opportunity to meet other people.

Participants in all hikes are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes, dress accordingly for the weather, and bring snacks and bottled water.

As always, admission to all Tennessee State Parks is free.

