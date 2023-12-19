Tennessee State Rep. hands out bags of jewelry to elementary school students for holiday cheer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s the season for giving and spreading cheer, and one Tennessee lawmaker is that Tuesday morning at a South Nashville elementary school.
Representative John Ray Clemmons and his family is giving out bags of jewelry to students at Paragon Mills Elementary.
The gifts are for are Pre-k through fourth grade students who can take the gifts home to loved ones as holiday presents.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Paragon Mills is a Title 1 school in District 55.
