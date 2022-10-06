Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant injured in West Tennessee crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant, was injured in a car crash in West Tennessee.

Tennessee House Republicans issued a statement with prayers from the entire caucus.

"Ron is a fighter and we are with him," they added in a tweet on Wednesday.

A number of lawmakers added their condolences including Governor Bill Lee, Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton and State Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Maria and I are lifting Ron Gant and his family up in prayer during this time of recovery and healing. https://t.co/hxyPehfwA2 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 6, 2022

At this time we do not have information on his condition or the details of the crash. We will update as more information comes in.