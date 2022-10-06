Watch Now
Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant injured in West Tennessee crash

Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 06, 2022
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant, was injured in a car crash in West Tennessee.

Tennessee House Republicans issued a statement with prayers from the entire caucus.

"Ron is a fighter and we are with him," they added in a tweet on Wednesday.

A number of lawmakers added their condolences including Governor Bill Lee, Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton and State Senator Marsha Blackburn.

At this time we do not have information on his condition or the details of the crash. We will update as more information comes in.

