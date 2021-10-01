Watch
Tennessee state senator found guilty of 4 wire fraud counts

Dawn Majors/AP
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tennessee State Senate shows Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson posing for a photo in Nashville, Tenn. Robinson is set to go on trial, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on charges that she stole more than $600,000 in federal funds. (Tennessee State Senate via AP)
Posted at 9:11 PM, Sep 30, 2021
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state senator has been found guilty of wire fraud in federal court.

A jury in Memphis found Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of four of the five counts remaining against her. She originally faced 20 counts, but a federal judge acquitted her of 15 of the counts earlier this week.

The charges alleged she misused federal grant money awarded to a health care school she operated.

The jury began deliberating Robinson's case Thursday morning. Prosecutors accused her of using federal funds awarded to the school she founded in Memphis for personal expenses.

Robinson is a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018.

