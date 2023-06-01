Tennessee state songs through the years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has had 10 state songs have you heard any of them?

Which one is your favorite?

1925: My Homeland, Tennessee by Roy Lamont Smith, lyrics by Neil Grayson Taylor

1935: When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee by Willa Waid Newman

1955: My Tennessee by Frances Hannah

1965: Tennessee Waltz by Redd Stewart, composed by Pee Wee King

1982:Rocky Topby Boudleaux & Felice Bryant

1992: Tennessee by Vivian Rosie

1996: The Pride of Tennessee by Fred Condon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot

1996: A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap by Joann Hill Hanks of Signal Mountain

2010: Smoky Mountain Rain by Kyle Fleming & Dennis Morgan

2012: Tennessee by John R. Bean