Tennessee state songs through the years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee has had 10 state songs have you heard any of them?
Which one is your favorite?
1925: My Homeland, Tennessee by Roy Lamont Smith, lyrics by Neil Grayson Taylor
1935: When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee by Willa Waid Newman
1955: My Tennessee by Frances Hannah
1965: Tennessee Waltz by Redd Stewart, composed by Pee Wee King
1982:Rocky Topby Boudleaux & Felice Bryant
1992: Tennessee by Vivian Rosie
1996: The Pride of Tennessee by Fred Condon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot
1996: A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap by Joann Hill Hanks of Signal Mountain
2010: Smoky Mountain Rain by Kyle Fleming & Dennis Morgan
2012: Tennessee by John R. Bean