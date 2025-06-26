Tennessee State University breaks ground on $90 million agriculture buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee State University is breaking ground on new $90 million agriculture buildings Thursday that will house state-of-the-art facilities for its Food and Animal Sciences and Environmental Sciences programs.

The groundbreaking ceremony is taking place at 9 a.m. on campus at the corner of Schrader Lane and Dr. Walter S. Davis Boulevard.

The massive 110,000-square-foot buildings will feature 23 research labs, 17 teaching labs, 35 faculty offices, four classrooms, a large multipurpose room, and collaborative workspace areas.

This development comes as TSU's agriculture program undergoes restructuring into five new academic departments.

The Tennessee State Building Commission approved the new buildings in 2023, with construction expected to be completed by fall 2026.

