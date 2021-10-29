Tennessee State University gears up for homecoming weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Tennessee State University alumni from all across the country are here in Music City to celebrate homecoming weekend.

They're calling the theme for this homecoming the "return" after the COVID-19 pandemic forced TSU to have a non-traditional virtual homecoming last year.

But, this year’s celebration is pretty much back to normal.

"We are extremely, we are extremely excited to be with our family and our friends, and a lot of our family and friends that are in fraternities and sororities; so they're happy to see each other. So it's very exciting. To be back," said alumna Sheena Pope-Holland.

The celebration kicked off with the annual fish fry on Friday. The rain did not stop people from showing up and having a great time.

There is also live music on Friday night. The RoaringLoudFest is TSU homecoming’s biggest event. It will be filled with music, food and vendors

"Life pauses for about 48 hours and we appreciated everything that Eddie has done and the energy that he has brought back to the Tennessee State Family and just ready to get back and see old faces, celebrate Tennessee State University and just continue to think, work and serve. It’s what we do here at Tennessee State," said Don Holloman.

The football game against Murray State will be held at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set for 5 p.m.

There will be a parade that morning starting at 9 a.m., which will be from 14th and Jefferson Street to 33rd and John Merritt Boulevard.

"It’s a family reunion at every aspect of it, it’s not one event from a football game to tailgating to the parties, it’s all cool but if you look around it’s like a big family reunion everybody knows everybody," Holloman said.

For more information about TSU’s 2021 Homecoming, click here.