Tennessee State University interim president abruptly resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee State University interim president has abruptly resigned, according to a letter sent out to university staff.

"This decision is not made lightly," interim president Ronald A. Johnson wrote to TSU staff. "It has become apparent that there is a fundamental difference of perspective with the board on how best to move this institution forward."

His last day is Friday, Dec. 13, the same day the Board of Trustees called a meeting to discuss the administration and leadership plan, according to the agenda posted on the university website.

Tennessee State University has been under a microscope for the last few weeks after school officials publicly admitted they couldn't make payroll and laid off more than 100 employees. In a meeting before Thanksgiving, the school told the TSU Board of Trustees that without financial cuts the school would run a $46 million deficit by the end of the year.

The school's former financial aid director sued the university more than a week ago, saying she was asked to lie for scholarship money. When she refused, she said she was fired.

"As the appointed Board of Trustees for Tennessee State University, our job is to ensure the future strength of the school through thoughtful and decisive governance. In service of this commitment, and as board chair, I spoke with interim president Dr. Johnson on Tuesday about separating from the university. He has chosen to resign and tendered his resignation this afternoon. The board looks forward to our meeting on Friday at 8 a.m. to discuss the appointment of an interim president." Dakasha Winton, Board Chair, Tennessee State University Board of Trustees

