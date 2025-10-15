Tennessee State University kicking off homecoming weekend with Jeezy performance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Big Blue family is celebrating its 2025 Homecoming this week through Oct. 18.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Tennessee State University said this year's theme is "Forever True, Forever TSU," and will highlight its community, notable alumni, and team spirit.
This year, the University is partnering with SiriusXM and Pandora to produce its annual HBCU Pop Out event.
The show is set for Oct. 17 and will feature rap icon Jeezy

The event will also feature TSU's Aristocrat of Bands.
Here is an excerpt from the University statement listing other notable attendees:
Frank Pillow, Sr., ’67, a former Tiger football player, and Ted “The Hound Dog” McClain, ’71, a member of the TSU Sports Hall of Fame and veteran of ABA/NBA. This year’s honorees include Don Hardin, ’90, founder and CEO of Don Hardin Group; Dr. Katie Kinnard White, ’52, a retired educator whose influence has shaped generations; Dwight L. Beard, ’74, founder of Beard Property Maintenance; and Kevin W. Williams, ’83, president and CEO of GAA Manufacturing Global.
“We’re excited to welcome our alumni back to their home,” said Jerome Oglesby, chair of the Homecoming Organizing Committee. “Homecoming is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate our community, our heritage, and the unbreakable bonds that hold us together. It’s a time for joy, connection, and remembrance.”
