Tennessee State University makes history with announcement of first HBCU hockey team

NNASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a groundbreaking move for collegiate sports, Tennessee State University (TSU) has recently revealed plans to establish the first historically Black college or university hockey team.

The announcement has generated excitement and anticipation among hockey enthusiasts, as TSU aims to create a program that will eventually field men's and women's teams capable of competing at the NCAA Division I level.

The program will start as a club-level program and kick off its inaugural season in 2024.

TSU has set its sights on elevating the program's status to NCAA Division I in the future.

The significance of this development extends beyond the realm of sports, as TSU's decision to venture into hockey presents a chance to promote diversity and representation in the sport.

Ron Jackson, the proud father of an 11-year-old autistic boy named Nathan, expressed his enthusiasm for this historic milestone.

We caught up with the father-son duo and other fans at the Centennial Sportsplex ice rink.

"I think representation is important. And he's already excited about ice skating. So, if he saw people that looked like him playing hockey, then the sky's the limit," Jackson said.

Jackson's sentiments resonate with many hockey players and fans who see this as an exciting opportunity to expand the sport's presence.

"I think that's awesome. I think anything that increases the presence of hockey in the South, especially anything that can help build diversity in the sport, I think that's just such a great thing," shared Liz Homic, a hockey supporter and player.

As TSU moves forward with this historic initiative, alumni and fans of the university express their pride and excitement for what lies ahead.

"That's amazing. I'm very proud of my alma mater. I graduated from Tennessee State University, Big Blue. And they're just doing big things around the board from the AOB, the aristocrat of bands, now hockey, so I can't be more proud, and I'll know they'll do great things," said Jackson.

TSU is currently in the process of recruiting a Director of Club Hockey Operations, who will oversee various aspects of the program, including fundraising, corporate partnerships, student-athlete recruitment, and day-to-day operations.

In the interim, Assistant Athletic Director Nick Guerriero will address any inquiries related to TSU Hockey.