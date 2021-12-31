Watch
Tennessee State University spring semester delayed by one week due to omicron variant of COVID-19

Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 31, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The upcoming spring semester at Tennessee State University has been delayed by one week, the university announced Friday.

With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17, classes were originally scheduled to start Tuesday, January 18, 2022. With the latest delay, classes will now begin Monday, January 24, 2022.

The delay comes due to the COVID-19 omicron variant.

TSU will open as planned for administrators and staff on January 3, 2022.

TSU says it will continue to monitor CDC guidelines while following state and local guidance regarding COVID-19 developments.

