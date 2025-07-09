Tennessee students show improvement across all subjects in latest TCAP scores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee students are showing academic improvement across all subjects according to the latest standardized test results released by the State Department of Education.

The Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) scores increased for students in all age groups across the board.

The biggest gains were in Math and Social Studies, with improvements of nearly four percentage points in each subject.

Scores in English Language Arts were also up, jumping more than five percentage points.

This increase in reading proficiency is particularly significant for students hoping to enter the 4th grade because of the controversial Third Grade Retention Law.

The law makes the reading test the state's only measure for deciding if a student is ready for fourth grade.

In a statement from Metro Nashville Public Schools, Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle said: "These results are the product of unwavering focus, hard work, and belief in our students, in our teachers, and in what's possible."

Data for individual students will be available later this month through the TCAP family portal.

Data for individual students will be available later this month through the TCAP family portal.

