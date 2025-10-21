Tennessee stylists become lifelines in fight against domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A trip to the salon isn't just about a new look — sometimes, it's about washing away the weight of the day.

"It's nice to see you," clients often hear, but for many beauty professionals, their role extends far beyond styling hair or applying makeup.

"I've seen and heard everything behind the chair," said Susanne Shepherd Post, co-founder of Shear Haven. For 30 years, she's been a trusted listener in her salon chair.

"I've had clients open up to me about their own abusive relationships," Shepherd Post said.

That's why, in 2021, she championed a Tennessee law requiring all beauty professionals to learn how to recognize the signs of abuse — and how to respond. More than 71,000 professionals have now taken the free, 20-minute training. The clock, though, is ticking — complete it by December 31 or lose your license.

"Knowing that at least one in four women and one in seven men will experience abuse means that every day a stylist behind the chair might see many people, several people that might be the ones to meet that resource," Shepherd Post said.

Licensees had four years between 2022 and 2025 to complete the approved training. If a licensee does not complete the training, their license will be invalid.

"I know that it's saving lives," Shepherd Post said.

She has lived this reality herself, having survived an abusive marriage.

"I know how important that person in my life was, who knew what I was going through wasn't just a bad relationship, but rather an abusive one," Shepherd Post said.

She stresses that warning signs aren't always visible.

"Non physical signs that we're in a unique position to see. There might be signs of isolation, maybe pulling away from some of their closest family or friends, they might seem a little withdrawn, or have more cancelations," Shepherd Post said.

That's why she partnered with the YWCA to create Shear Haven and teach beauty pros how to handle difficult conversations — and connect clients to safety. Together with the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the state Board of Cosmetology and Barber Examiners, they want to remind all licensed beauty professionals to complete their training.

"They're on the front lines. They see and hear things that most folks do not," YWCA Vice President of strategic communications & advocacy Michelle Mowery Johnson.

She's hoping to create awareness that reaches far beyond the chair.

"Being able to reach my kids generation with awareness would be so impactful. To be able to curb the numbers. See a real shift in Tennessee," Shepherd Post said.

Nearly 2,000 Tennessee beauty professionals are running out of time to complete mandatory domestic violence training.

"As beauty professionals know, most domestic violence victims will not report abuse to law enforcement, but they will tell someone with whom they have a long-standing relationship, such as a cosmetologist or a barber," said Board Executive Director Roxana Gumucio.

If you or someone you know has questions about domestic violence or needs shelter, please call YWCA's 24-Hour Crisis & Support Helpline at 800-334-4628 or TEXT 615-983-5170.

Click here, for the training.

