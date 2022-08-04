Tennessee sued by Human Rights Campaign over 'bathroom bill' for public schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has announced a lawsuit against the Williamson County Board of Education and the Tennessee Department of Education in the District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in regards to a law that denies transgender students and staff access to bathroom, locker rooms and other sex-segregated facilities that reflect their gender identity.

A similar lawsuit was filed in August 2021 on behalf of two students who were enrolled in Tennessee schools at the time.

Due to plaintiffs moving out of state, however, that lawsuit was dismissed, the foundation explained.

The case now being brought forward is on behalf of an 8-year-old transgender girl entering the third grade. The child began her social transition at the age of 6 and was often misgendered or harassed when attempting to share her gender identity.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, while the child was experiencing that trauma, her parents made multiple attempts to speak with school officials to help support her. However, the administration was unable to provide her with the support she needs as the School Facilities Law had come into full effect.

"These issues included [the child] having to clean restrooms covered in human waste before using them and outing herself as transgender to other students or janitorial staff," the lawsuit detailed. "Limiting [her] to the use of these “alternative” restrooms reinforces the differential treatment and trauma associated with living under the School Facilities Law."

The plaintiffs allege that the Tennessee law violates Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally funded education programs.