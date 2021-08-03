Watch
News

Actions

Tennessee sued over 'bathroom bill' for public schools

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Humphrey/AP
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee State Capitol
Posted at 3:23 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 16:23:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is being sued over a law that puts public schools and their districts at risk of legal consequences if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that do not reflect their gender at birth.

The federal suit filed by the Human Rights Campaign on Tuesday is the latest seeking to overturn a long slate of bills targeting transgender people that Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed into law earlier this year.

The Human Rights Campaign filed the lawsuit on behalf of two transgender students who are currently enrolled in Tennessee schools. The suit alleges the “bathroom bill” violates Title IX, the 1972 federal law that protects against sex discrimination in education.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Introducing SkyMap