Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark to lie in state on Wednesday

Tennessee Supreme Court
Justice Clark was first appointed to the Supreme Court in 2005 by Governor Phil Bredesen and was reelected in 2006 and 2014.
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 27, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark will lie in state at the capitol on Wednesday following her death last week.

Clark died at the age of 71 after a short battle with cancer. She had the longest tenure of the justices currently serving on the state's Supreme Court.

She will lie in state in the Old Supreme Chambers in the Tennessee State Capitol from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 29.

A visitation has been planned for the following two days at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The funeral will follow at noon.

