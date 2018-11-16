Tennessee Supreme Court sets execution dates for 6 inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has set the execution dates for six inmates, scheduled to be carried out in 2019 and 2020.

According to a release issued Friday, all of the defendants had previous execution dates set, which were stayed for pending litigation.

Donnie Edward Johnson: May 16, 2019 - Johnson was convicted in 1985 of killing his wife Connie Johnson in Shelby County.

Stephen Michael West: August 15, 2019 - West was convicted of the murder of Wanda Romines, 51, and the murder and rape of Sheila Romines, 15, in Union County in 1986.

Charles Walton Wright: October 10, 2019 - Wright was convicted of the murders of Gerald Mitchell and Douglas Alexander in Davidson County in 1984.

Lee Hall, a/k/a Leroy Hall, Jr.: December 5, 2019 - Hall was convicted of the murder of Traci Crozier in Hamilton County in 1991.

Nicholas Todd Sutton: February 20, 2020 - Sutton was convicted of the murder of Carl Estep in 1985 in Morgan County. He was earlier convicted of the murder of his grandmother.

Abu-Ali Abdur' Rahman (formerly known as James Lee Jones): April 9, 2020 - Abdur' Rahman was convicted of the murder of Patrick Daniels in 1986 in Davidson County.

David Earl Miller is the next inmate set to be executed in Tennessee on December 6.

A Nashville federal judge recently ruled that the execution may continue, but the Tennessee Department of Correction must provide a telephone for Ray’s attorney-witness before and during the execution. The order also applies to three other death row inmates who sued the state.