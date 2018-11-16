Tennessee Supreme Court sets execution dates for 6 inmates

12:39 PM, Nov 16, 2018
5 hours ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has set the execution dates for six inmates, scheduled to be carried out in 2019 and 2020. 

According to a release issued Friday, all of the defendants had previous execution dates set, which were stayed for pending litigation.

Donnie Edward Johnson: May 16, 2019 - Johnson was convicted in 1985 of killing his wife Connie Johnson in Shelby County. 

Stephen Michael West: August 15, 2019 - West was convicted of the murder of Wanda Romines, 51, and the murder and rape of Sheila Romines, 15, in Union County in 1986. 

Charles Walton Wright: October 10, 2019 - Wright was convicted of the murders of Gerald Mitchell and Douglas Alexander in Davidson County in 1984. 

Lee Hall, a/k/a Leroy Hall, Jr.: December 5, 2019 - Hall was convicted of the murder of Traci Crozier in Hamilton County in 1991.  

Nicholas Todd Sutton: February 20, 2020 - Sutton was convicted of the murder of Carl Estep in 1985 in Morgan County. He was earlier convicted of the murder of his grandmother.

Abu-Ali Abdur' Rahman (formerly known as James Lee Jones): April 9, 2020 - Abdur' Rahman was convicted of the murder of Patrick Daniels in 1986 in Davidson County. 

David Earl Miller is the next inmate set to be executed in Tennessee on December 6. 

A Nashville federal judge recently ruled that the execution may continue, but the Tennessee Department of Correction must provide a telephone for Ray’s attorney-witness before and during the execution. The order also applies to three other death row inmates who sued the state.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top