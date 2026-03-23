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Tennessee Tech launches Master of Social Work degree program in fall 2027

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COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Tech University is launching a new Master of Social Work (MSW) degree program next fall.

The 60-credit-hour program will begin in fall 2027 and is expected to expand pathways for graduate education while "helping address growing needs for mental health and social services across the Upper Cumberland," according to the university.

“This project is really about making a positive social impact in the Upper Cumberland,” said Steven Seiler, professor of sociology. “The idea is to help fill gaps in access to mental health care while also producing social workers who will serve communities across this region.”

The program will closely complement the work of Tech’s Center for Addiction Prevention and Support, which is preparing to launch a free mental health clinic. That clinic will help provide services to adults and serve as a training site for graduate students in the program.

The clinic will operate from the center’s offices in the Regions Bank Building at 10 W. Broad St. in Cookeville’s WestSide.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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