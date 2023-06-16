Two of the Tennessee Three members proceed to general election in August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Both members of the Tennessee Three who faced primary elections won Thursday after being reappointed to their seats following their expulsions from the legislature.

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, outnumbered his Republican challenger Laura Nelson. Jones accumulated 1,508 votes to Nelson's 248. The two will meet again in the general election. Neither faced primary opponents.

Out in Memphis, Rep. Justin Pearson was also winning his race of this writing by a large margin. His primary challenger hadn't even broken 100 votes. Pearson was winning with 1,726 votes. Pearson doesn't face any candidates during his general election.

Rep. Jones and Rep. Pearson were removed from office for less than a week following a historic expulsion in the House of Representatives. The special election for the two is a result of that action.

Expulsion measures come from a moment on the House floor in April when Reps. Jones, Pearson and Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, interrupted the regular-scheduled proceedings. Lawmakers would later quarrel among themselves that the interruption was during recess versus the actual proceedings. Both Jones and Pearson were expelled. Johnson maintained her seat despite an expulsion vote.

No damage was done to the Tennessee capitol nor were there any arrests made on the day that Reps. Jones, Pearson and Johnson led the crowd from the House floor in the middle of the session with chants.

Rep. Jones had a bullhorn. On that day, hundreds arrived at the capitol to try to talk to lawmakers about gun legislation in light of The Covenant School shooting. In the mass shooting, six people — including three 9-year-olds — died at the hand of a 28-year-old Nashvillian.

Since then, the trio have made White House visits and met with President Joe Biden.

The general election day for the two is Aug. 3.