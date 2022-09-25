Tennessee Titans and Second Harvest Food Bank team up for a food drive during home game against the Raiders.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank to help the one in eight Tennesseans and one in seven children in Middle Tennessee who face hunger. A food drive will be held during the home game Sunday afternoon against the Raiders.

This food drive will help Second Harvest Food Bank finish its "Power of One" Challenge strong, a challenge that has been going on since August and finishes at the end of the month.

All people have to do is bring at least one shelf stable food item to the game to one of the drop off points that will be stations around Nissan Stadium.

Some of what the food bank is asking for right now includes canned chicken, tuna, and fruit. They are also looking to collect more peanut butter, soup, rice, beans and pasta.

Courtney Blaise, Director of Community Engagement for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, said more people than you realize are struggling to put food in their stomach.

"Chances are that you know someone who has struggled with hunger, who is struggling with hunger, or who may struggle with hunger in the future," said Blaise. "It doesn't care what zip code you live in, it doesn't care about the color of your skin or where you worship, none of that matters. Hunger does not choose."

If you prefer to donate money to Second Harvest instead, every one dollar raised provides four meals for hungry people in Middle and West Tennessee, and 96 cents of every dollar raised goes directly to the food bank's feeding programs. You can donate on the Second Harvest Food Bank website.