Watch Now
News

Actions

Tennessee Titans, Coca Cola renew multi-year partnership through 2036 season

Coca-Cola says it will offer buyouts to 4,000 employees, says more layoffs could be coming
Seth Perlman/AP
at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Ill., Wednesday Aug. 6, 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
Coca-Cola says it will offer buyouts to 4,000 employees, says more layoffs could be coming
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans, The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Consolidated have announced a multi-year partnership renewal designating Coca-Cola as the official beverage sponsor of the Titans and Nissan Stadium.

They have been the beverage provider for the Titans since the organization's inception in 1960.

This partnership will extend through the 2036 season.

“Coca-Cola has quite literally been with us since the very beginning, and to renew our partnership with them at such an exciting time in our organization, with the new Nissan Stadium on the horizon, is really special,” said Titans Vice President of Partnerships, Brad McClanahan. “In addition to their beverage selection of all our fans’ favorites, I’m particularly grateful for their efforts in expanding our sustainability and recycling efforts and how they will come to life in the new Nissan Stadium, as well as in the current stadium.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Eight brand new Corvettes were stolen from GM's Bowling Green plant. How good neighbors spoiled the heist

The line ''see something, say something" took on new meaning recently in Bowling Green. Two alert neighbors helped tip police to stolen Corvettes from the nearby assembly plant. That led law enforcement to find 8 stolen Corvettes worth over $1 million. We may all be able to learn a little lesson from this.

-Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

EMBRACE