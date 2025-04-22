Tennessee Titans, Coca Cola renew multi-year partnership through 2036 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans, The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola Consolidated have announced a multi-year partnership renewal designating Coca-Cola as the official beverage sponsor of the Titans and Nissan Stadium.

They have been the beverage provider for the Titans since the organization's inception in 1960.

This partnership will extend through the 2036 season.

“Coca-Cola has quite literally been with us since the very beginning, and to renew our partnership with them at such an exciting time in our organization, with the new Nissan Stadium on the horizon, is really special,” said Titans Vice President of Partnerships, Brad McClanahan. “In addition to their beverage selection of all our fans’ favorites, I’m particularly grateful for their efforts in expanding our sustainability and recycling efforts and how they will come to life in the new Nissan Stadium, as well as in the current stadium.”

