NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On November 19th, the Titans will hold a blood drive to help everyone who Hurricane Helene impacted.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Wesley Mortgage Club at Nissan Stadium.

You can register online.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.