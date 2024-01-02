Tennessee Titans partner with American Red Cross for Blood Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It doesn't matter what time of year — blood banks across the country are always in need of donations.
Next week, the Tennessee Titans are partnering with the American Red Cross for a blood drive.
It will be held at Nissan Stadium's East Club on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and you can donate between noon and 6 p.m.
There are more details available online.
