Tennessee Titans Reveal New Uniforms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans held a huge party in downtown Nashville for the unveiling of the team's new uniform.
Thousands of fans gathered on lower Broadway to celebrate the jersey release.
Designers said the inspiration of the new design came from the team's mascot, the Titan, giving it a Greco-Roman look and feel.
"We want this to be a suit of armor that these players are proud to put on," one of the designers said.
The event started with a pre-party at the Florida Georgia Line House followed by music, events and the unveiling.
Titan Up, Tennessee! @KB31_Era pic.twitter.com/860tAqvmnK— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 5, 2018
Country stars Florida Georgia Line capped off the night with a concert on the riverfront stage.