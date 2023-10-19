Watch Now
Tennessee Titans search for local businesses to help with new stadium project

Posted at 7:14 AM, Oct 19, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Building a multi-billion dollar stadium takes a lot of work, and the Tennessee Titans have their work cut out for them with the new stadium project. The team wants local businesses to be part of making the record-breaking deal a reality, and Thursday night they're hosting an event to get that ball rolling.

Any kind of local company that can help with the build whether that be vendors, suppliers, or subcontractors is welcome to attend.

The effort is a collaboration between the Tennessee Builders Alliance and the team. Thursday night they're hosting a kickoff outreach event to provide more information to these businesses about getting involved. The program will run from 5:30 to 7:30 at the stadium in the Wesley Mortgage Club.

Those who attend will receive timelines on initial bid packages for the project and be able to ask questions about involvement. To make it easier to keep all the information in one place, the TBA will also launch a website that focuses on potential businesses wanting to get involved.

Construction is slated to start early to mid-next year.

