Tennessee Titans surprise students with new tech lab at Looby Community Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans giving back to the community with the unveiling of a new tech lab for students in the Looby Community Center in North Nashville.

The new lab makes sure students have a place to do their homework, study, and get one on one tutoring.

This is part of the Titans ONE Community program and is in partnership with the NFL Foundation's Digital Divide Grant.

Children who attend the Looby Center's after school program got a surprise visit from T-Rac and Titans cheerleaders Tuesday for the grand opening.

Lack of WiFi or ability to afford updated technology is what creates a digital divide, which creates gaps in education and can make kids fall behind compared to their peers.

This tech lab will help close those gaps for kids who need the support. It includes new laptops, tablets, and other technology kids may need for their schoolwork.

"For a very long time there has not been a lot of investment in North Nashville so that has created a tremendous amount of needs in the community and so there is a great digital divide," said Metro Council member, Kyonzte Toombs. "A lot of children don't even has a computer at home they may not have internet access. So to have this right here in a central location is its a tremendous resource."

The tech lab is officially open to students. the after school program at the Looby Center starts at 3 p.m. on weekdays.