Tennessee Titans take on Dallas Cowboys in last home game of the season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will take on the Dallas Cowboys during the last home game of the season Thursday night. You can catch the game on Prime Video or on NewsChannel 5.

Fans are hoping to see a big win following the team's five-game losing streak. They’re also hoping for better weather conditions than what they saw on Sunday.

The Titans are desperate to get back in the win column. Although this game won’t impact chances for the playoffs, the team knows their destiny is in their own hands. The Titans division title and playoff hopes will come down to their game against Jacksonville in the new year.

The forecast is looking up for Thursday's 7:15 p.m. kickoff time. Temps are expected to be in the 50s, a major difference from Sunday against the Texans. The official temperature at kickoff was 20 degrees, which was the coldest in stadium history.

Tickets are still available.