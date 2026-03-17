Tennessee Titans to host 7 youth football camps across Tennessee this spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will host 7 youth football camps across the state this May and June, including a dedicated girls flag football camp, as part of the organization's commitment to growing the game for the next generation.

The camps are open to all children ages 7-14 and focus on teaching football fundamentals in a hands-on environment. Participants will learn position techniques, the importance of teamwork, and take part in football-specific games and drills led by local high school and college coaches and Titans Legends.

"Youth football camps are one of the best ways we can introduce the next generation to the game of football," Josh Corey, Titans Vice President of Cause Marketing, said.

"We want kids across Tennessee to experience football in a fun and positive environment. Whether they're learning the fundamentals, building confidence, or just being active with friends, our goal is for every participant to walk away excited about football and the Titans."

All camps are coed, with the exception of the June 18 camp at Green Hill High School, which is dedicated to girls flag football.

Each registration includes a photo with T-Rac, the chance to learn from a Titans Legend, a Titans camp t-shirt, a gift bag, and a ticket to the Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game at Nissan Stadium.

Participants will also have the option to purchase additional discounted tickets.

Here's the full camp schedule:

May 27: Liberty Creek High School; Gallatin, Tenn.

May 29: Battle Ground Academy; Franklin, Tenn.

June 3: Austin Peay State University; Clarksville, Tenn.

June 9: Oakland High School; Murfreesboro, Tenn.

June 12: Christ Presbyterian Academy; Nashville, Tenn.

June 16: Chattanooga Christian School; Chattanooga, Tenn.

June 18: Green Hill High School; Mt. Juliet, Tenn.*

*Girls Flag Camp

More information and registration are available at tennesseetitans.com.

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