Tennessee Titans to host NFL Draft night party celebrating first-round pick

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans are kicking off the 2023 NFL Draft with a party Thursday evening at 6th and Peabody.

Between Metro Council approving the new stadium deal and the start of the draft, Titans fans have a lot to celebrate.

The Titans have the 11th overall pick in the first round of the draft, so there are a lot of high hopes for who will be added to the team.

The party at 6th and Peabody is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The draft starts at 7.

There will be live broadcasting from the Titans Radio Crew with updates and insights. Fans can enjoy free gear, drink specials, meet cheerleaders and T-Rac the mascot. Two players are also expected to make a surprise visit.

Titans Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kate Guerra said it is a really exciting time to be part of the two-tone blue both as part of the team and as a fan.

"There's essentially a cementing of the future here between the Titans and Nashville," said Guerra. "There's a 30-year lease with a non-relocation agreement so we've had just a wonderful 25 years here in Nashville and really looking forward to that next 30 and just building on that home and building on that partnership that we've built here in Nashville together."

This event is completely free and 6th and Peabody is also open its regular hours outside of the party too, so you can come early or cheer on the Titans into the night.