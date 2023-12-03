Tennessee Titans to offer discounted tickets that will give back to law enforcement.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans will honor law enforcement all month long starting with Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

People can use a special code to order discounted tickets, and some of the profits will go back to honoring our fallen officers.

Tickets under the discount code start as low as $45.

Buying these tickets will give back to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, which is dedicated to honoring fallen officers and making it safer for those who serve.

This code for discounted tickets also works for the December 17 game against the Houston Texans and the December 24 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

You can buy the tickets and find the discount code here, on the NLEOMF website