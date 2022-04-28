Tennessee Titans unveil new mural in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans unveiled a new mural in downtown Nashville Wednesday.

Designed and painted by Nashville artist and muralist Eric "MOBE" Bass, the mural, called "Celebrate Tennessee", is made as a celebration of Nashville and the state. It serves as a follow-up to the "Tennessee Tough" mural painted in 2020.

"Celebrate Tennessee" can be found on the south side of the Margaritaville Hotel at 425 Representative John Lewis Way South. The mural spans measures 198 feet by 55 feet, spanning the entirety of the building's exterior wall.

"This mural is a beautiful follow-up to the original 'Tennessee Tough' painting," said Gil Beverly, senior vice president and chief marketing and revenue officer of the Titans. "MOBE is an incredibly talented artist who perfectly captured the place we all call home. We hope this new addition will be a Nashville staple to be enjoyed by our community."

Tennessee Titans Aerial view of the "Celebrate Tennessee" (left) and "Tennessee Tough" (right) murals in downtown Nashville.

According to the Titans, the design is meant to depict a football player walking to Nissan Stadium through downtown Nashville, with symbols representing Tennessee — such as a guitar, mockingbird, iris and the tri-star — behind the player.

"As someone who has called Nashville home for many years, painting this second mural is one of the proudest moments of my career," said Bass. "Art can truly be found anywhere, and these murals have been a labor of love dedicated to bringing the community together and reminding us of all the reasons we love this state."

Bass's artwork is seen in public locations throughout the world. In Nashville, he is known for the "Spaceman" mural in Midtown and the Nashville mylar balloons in Five Points.

"Celebrate Tennessee" will be on display indefinitely through the 2022-2023 Tennessee Titans season.

A social media sweepstakes is also being held to honor the mural's launch. Fans who take a photo in front of the mural and tag the Titans (@Titans) through Friday, April 29 will be entered in the sweepstakes, offering them the opportunity to win signed merchandise and two VIP tickets to DraftFest, happening at Nissan Stadium from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30.